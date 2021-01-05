High wind warnings in effect for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast

Winds will pick up in the afternoon in exposed coastal sections

High wind warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Haida Gwaii and the North Coast on Jan. 5, 2021. (image supplied)

High wind warnings are in effect for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii on Jan. 5.

Very strong wind gusts that may cause damage are expected or are occurring, Environment Canada said.

“A strong Pacific front will track across Haida Gwaii this morning and onto the North Coast late this afternoon.”

Rain is expected up to 15 mm and will continue throughout the day. The temperature will remain steady at 6 C.

“Ahead of the front, southeast winds 90 to 120 km per hour and will develop over Haida Gwaii early this morning and ease to south 40 to 60 km/h near noon. Winds will increase to southeast 90 km per hour gusting to 110 over the exposed areas of North Vancouver Island, Central Coast- Coastal and North Coast – Coastal regions this morning and ease to south 50 km/h late this afternoon,” the website said.

Residents are warned that damage to buildings, roof shingles, and windows may occur. Loose objects should be secured as they may be tossed by high winds. Tree branches may break with the force.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on