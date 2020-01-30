High winds caused trees to topple Dec. 2019 in Prince Rupert (K-J MIllar/The Northern View)

High Wind Warnings Issued

Strong wind warnings have been issued for the region

  • Jan. 30, 2020 10:45 a.m.
  • News

Environment Canada has issued high wind warnings for the Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert areas on Jan. 30.

Strong winds, coming from the southeast, of up to 90 kilometres per hour will continue to develop during the morning over Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and exposed areas of the north coast. Loose and unsecured objects may be thrown around by the wind and cause injury or damage.

READ MORE: High winds and adverse weather lead to ferry delays for North Coast

Winds will extend down to the central coast and Vancouver in the late morning.

By the afternoon on Thursday winds will veer to the west or southwest, according to Environment Canada. The winds will ease by late afternoon over Haida Gwaii and the north coast.

READ MORE: Cold snaps all weather records in Prince Rupert

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
