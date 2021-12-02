Highway 1 reopens from Abbotsford to Chilliwack

No travel restrictions, but drivers urged to limit to essential purposes

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack is now open from in all lanes. is expected to reopen sometime Thursday afternoon (Dec. 2), according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

DriveBC reports the highway is open between exit 90 at McCallum Road and exit 109 at Yale Road. The freeway is also expected to open Thursday just east of Highway 9 to Hope. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic-pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

Neither section is subject to travel restrictions.

“However, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue,” the ministry states.

The ministry says highway infrastructure remains vulnerable, and they are continuing to monitor the weather and the performance of the highway. Commercial vehicles over 63,500 kilograms are prohibited.

“People should be aware that highways affected by severe weather could close at any time if conditions change.”

The Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road has been dismantled.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for the most recent updates.



