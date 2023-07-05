Highway 29 realignment complete in B.C.’s northeast

Road safety improved after the completion of realignment in Peace River, government says

The Highway 29 realignment project was in conjunction with the Site C Dam project. (Google Map screenshot)

Travel in the northeast will be a lot faster and easier with the completion of the Highway 29 realignment, the B.C. government has announced.

The project was required due to the Site C reservoir project, which included widening the Peace River and impacting the old highway.

Crews focused on six highway segments, reducing curves, widening the roadway, adding a few more bridges and improving sightlines along the route.

The work done through multiple contracts factored in extreme weather and climate conditions in the region, the province said. Multiple designers were awarded contracts for the engineering, designing and construction of the 30 kilometers of highway and one-kilometre Halfway River Bridge structural infrastructure.

Travellers can now drive across all six realigned segments. Meanwhile, the old highway is undergoing decommissioning, which is expected to be completed later this year, the province said.

