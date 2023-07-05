The Highway 29 realignment project was in conjunction with the Site C Dam project. (Google Map screenshot)

The Highway 29 realignment project was in conjunction with the Site C Dam project. (Google Map screenshot)

Highway 29 realignment complete in B.C.’s northeast

Road safety improved after the completion of realignment in Peace River, government says

Travel in the northeast will be a lot faster and easier with the completion of the Highway 29 realignment, the B.C. government has announced.

The project was required due to the Site C reservoir project, which included widening the Peace River and impacting the old highway.

Crews focused on six highway segments, reducing curves, widening the roadway, adding a few more bridges and improving sightlines along the route.

The work done through multiple contracts factored in extreme weather and climate conditions in the region, the province said. Multiple designers were awarded contracts for the engineering, designing and construction of the 30 kilometers of highway and one-kilometre Halfway River Bridge structural infrastructure.

Travellers can now drive across all six realigned segments. Meanwhile, the old highway is undergoing decommissioning, which is expected to be completed later this year, the province said.

READ MORE: $1.75 billion spent on Site C so far

Highway 29

Previous story
B.C. mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria
Next story
PODCAST: Actor Greyston Holt has long resume of movie, TV roles

Just Posted

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The strike at more than 30 British Columbia ports entered its fifth day on Wednesday after 7,400 port workers walked off the job on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Port strike will have ‘dire’ effect on supply chain: BC Chamber of Commerce

Last year one of the beneficiaries of the Northern Savings Credit Union Inspire Fund was Ecotrust Canada, which received $10,000 to support its efforts to grow fresh produce for people in need and promote community gardening. (Photo: Supplied)
Credit union amps up new community grant program

Alex Cuba, shown here with twin brother Adonis Puentes on bongos, headlined the Saturday night show during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Generations celebrate Midsummer Festival’s 40th anniversary

Wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital’s ER department could get even longer this summer. (File photo)
Northern Health warns of increased ER wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital