Work on Highway 97 in Summerland. (Ministry of Transportation)

Work on Highway 97 in Summerland. (Ministry of Transportation)

Highway 97 to close Wednesday afternoon for blasting near slide area

The closure is expected to last from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 97 will be closed on Wednesday afternoon near Summerland due to blasting.

The closure will go from Lakeshore Drive South to Solly Road from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., DriveBC states.

Over the last few weeks, the highway in the area was been down to one lane each way as crews have been taking unstable material away after two recent landslides.

Travellers are to expect delays in the area and detours are planned using Highways 3, 3A, 5A, and 97C. Traffic control personnel will be at the scene.

While the blasting is ongoing, boats on Okanagan Lake are being asked to stay 1,000 feet away from the shore in the area.

READ MORE: ‘I never dreamed it would be this big’: Penticton Pow Wow a hit

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newshighway chaosOkanaganSummerland

Previous story
Canadian wildfires send smoke south, triggering air quality warnings
Next story
BC Hydro has enough power as climate change ramps up cooling demand: CEO

Just Posted

For many people, waarm summer temperatures are ideal for camping trips. warHow much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer camping trip?

Artifacts belonging to the Tahlton people. (Photo courtesy Tahltan Central Government)
Provincial move puts more artifacts in the hands of the Tahltan people

A spokesperson for Meta says the company will be ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users in response to the passage of Bill C-18. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas