Highway 97 to close Wednesday afternoon for blasting near slide area

The closure is expected to last from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 97 will be closed on Wednesday afternoon near Summerland due to blasting.

The closure will go from Lakeshore Drive South to Solly Road from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., DriveBC states.

Over the last few weeks, the highway in the area was been down to one lane each way as crews have been taking unstable material away after two recent landslides.

Travellers are to expect delays in the area and detours are planned using Highways 3, 3A, 5A, and 97C. Traffic control personnel will be at the scene.

While the blasting is ongoing, boats on Okanagan Lake are being asked to stay 1,000 feet away from the shore in the area.

