Highway crash east of Terrace claims one life

The Aug. 2 accident close highway during police investigation

Police are looking for more information on the two-vehicle crash on Hwy16 east of Terrace Aug. 2 which claimed one life.

The collision near the Usk Frontage Road, approximately 20 kilometres east of Terrace, was first reported in the early evening hours of that day.

“Once on scene, police found two pickup trucks, a Ford and a Toyota, had collided head on. The driver of the Ford was trapped inside the vehicle, while the driver of the Toyota was out of the vehicle,” reported RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in an Aug. 4 statement.

Although the driver of the Ford was removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital, he later died. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Hwy16 was closed while police investigated the scene.

Members of the Thornhill Volunteer Fire Department were also sent to the collision location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.

