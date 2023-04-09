The Royal B.C. Museum is no longer charging licensing fees for the commercial use of materials from the provincial archives. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Royal B.C. Museum is no longer charging licensing fees for the commercial use of materials from the provincial archives. (Black Press Media file photo)

History for free: B.C. Archives removes licensing fees for photos, other content

The new licensing structure applies to all materials housed within the B.C. Archives

  • Apr. 9, 2023 5:10 a.m.
  • News

Over five million photos and 30 kilometres of archival records safeguarded by B.C. Archives at the Royal B.C. Museum are now more accessible.

The museum is no longer charging licensing fees for the commercial use of materials from the provincial archives.

“This change brings us in line with other leading archives and museums around the world,” said Emma Wright, the director of archives at the museum. “It helps to support authors, artists and filmmakers who are creating and sharing compelling content about the stories of British Columbia.”

People wanting to use photos, moving images, sound recordings, maps or documents for publications, film or television productions, or personal use will now be able to do so by only paying processing fees.

“These fees cover the cost of digitizing and storing records, as well as the staff time required to prepare and share copies with our clients,” the museum said in a statement.

The new licensing structure is now in effect.

“We’re really pleased that by reducing our fees, more people will be able to find and use these materials,” Wright said.

The original licensing program was launched in 1995 and gave the BC Archives the authority to approve and grant non-exclusive usage licenses for archival records.

