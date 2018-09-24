Humboldt Broncos returning player Brayden Camrud speaks with head coach Nathan Oystrick during a team practice Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

A program set up to deal with mental health issues in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has received about $1.4 million in donations.

The assistance program was set up in the days after the April crash to support players, families, coaches and volunteers across the 12-team league.

It’s meant to help people recover from shock and trauma after a collision between the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a transport truck left 16 people dead and 13 others injured.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

The program received support from Federated Co-operatives Limited and 22Fresh Apparel, a clothing company.

Officials say Co-op and its retail stores have now donated about $768,000.

The league also partnered with the Canadian Red Cross and Homewood Health to provide mental health assistance and counselling.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation
Next story
Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Just Posted

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

Photographer finds rare sights at Takakia Lake

It took three summers, but Gregory Gould finally saw vistas and meteors by the protected alpine lake

Haida Gwaii high schools get a jump on new curriculum

Haida Gwaii high school students are starting the year with some new… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii Funeral Services gets support

Village of Queen Charlotte donates storage facility to non-profit group

Tlellagraph: One fire, two points of view

“No matter how good a person you are, you are evil in… Continue reading

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

It’s the first moon after the autumn equinox

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Most Read