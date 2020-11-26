B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

B.C. Premier John Horgan has unveiled his cabinet lineup for a new majority NDP government, with newcomers in key positions.

One of the just-elected MLAs moving directly to cabinet is Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Murray Rankin, named to the Indigenous relations ministry as the province works to implement the United Nations declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Another is former Hospital Employees Union head Jennifer Whiteside, who takes over as education minister after winning the New Westminster seat. Former Tofino mayor Josie Osborne also moves directly into cabinet as minister of municipal affairs.

Promoted to cabinet is second-term Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean, who takes over the children and family development ministry. Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy moves from that ministry to forests, lands and natural resource operations.

Former housing minister Selina Robinson takes over in the key role of finance minister from the retired Carole James, where she inherits a huge deficit run up in the effort to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second-term Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson takes over as minister of mental health and addictions. Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon joins the cabinet as minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

