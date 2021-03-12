Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Premier John Horgan says he will support requirements that ensure international travellers produce a type of COVID-19 vaccine passport, but he’s not convinced people in British Columbia should provide the same evidence to attend local events.

Horgan says there is an absolute need for international travellers to provide proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he says he’s unsure if the same policy should be implemented locally, for things like sports or entertainment events when they resume.

The premier says the issue of vaccine certificates was a topic of discussion between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the provincial premiers at their weekly meeting. .

Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue today, saying having to produce such a passport for everyday activities raises questions of equality.

Horgan says B.C. will monitor the situation as the pandemic continues and the prospect of implementing something that gives proof of vaccine hasn’t been completely ruled out.






