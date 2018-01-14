Jane Hidalgo and J.R. Reyes took advantage of the sun and warm weather in Prince Rupert on Sunday, Jan. 14, and spent most of the day outside. (Shannon Lough/The Northern View)

Hottest city in Canada was on the North Coast of B.C.

Bonilla Island’s weather station reported temperatures of 18°C, and Prince Rupert hit highs of 11°C

Prince Rupert, B.C., was the hottest city in Canada, at least for the day.

A 1 p.m. Environment Canada reported that the weather station at Bonilla Island, near Banks Island, was the hottest spot in the country at 18°C. Prince Rupert’s weather station near the airport recorded a high of 10°C steady from 1-3 p.m.

But the weather station at city hall reported a high of 21°C at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m. a weather station at Holland Rock, near Port Edward, claimed Canada’s hot spot at 15.4°C. To put this in perspective, the coldest spot in B.C. was -14.1°C at the Fort Nelson Airport, and the chilliest point in Canada was -35.5°C in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut.

The day was not wasted in Prince Rupert — which typically experiences highs of 5°C and lows of -2°C this time of year — Mariners Park was packed full of families and residents enjoying the sun.

“When I looked at the temperature I couldn’t pass it up,” J.R. Reyes said, who was relaxing by a picnic table at the park.

“I though let’s not waste this sun,” Jane Hidalgo said in agreement.

READ MORE: If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet, Environmental Defence

The unseasonably warm weather is supposed to hold until Friday when temperatures drop below 4°C and snow, or rain, may sprinkle the city.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the coastal region overnight. Winds are expected to reach 90km/h overnight with the combination of an arctic ridge over the Interior and an intense Pacific frontal system offshore.

 

