A screen shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he rises during a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The House of Commons passed a motion Thursday evening to keep hybrid workplace rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A screen shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he rises during a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The House of Commons passed a motion Thursday evening to keep hybrid workplace rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

House of Commons passes motion to permanently allow virtual attendance, voting

Most Conservatives and Bloc Québécois MPs voted against the move

The House of Commons passed a motion Thursday evening to keep hybrid workplace rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means members of Parliament can attend sittings and committee meetings virtually, and keep voting through an app.

The final vote on government House leader Mark Holland’s motion passed 171 to 137, with support from most Liberal and NDP MPs.

Most Conservatives and Bloc Québécois MPs voted against it.

Holland has said MPs should be able to continue their work while also attending important events in their ridings or dealing with personal and family matters, arguing that people such as young parents may now be more attracted to a life in Parliament.

Detractors have said that in-person proceedings produce the best decisions and discourse, while virtual hearings have been costly to simultaneous language interpreters’ health.

Reports of hearing injuries from translators increased after hybrid rules came into force.

In February, a tribunal ruled the government breached the labour code by failing to protect interpreters from workplace injuries.

New rules have been created to standardize the type of headsets and microphones used by committee witnesses and MPs when they are participating remotely.

READ ALSO: Virtual voting tests underway as House of Commons set to return for throne speech

Federal Politics

Previous story
Fifth Trans Mountain pipeline-related sinkhole since April concerns B.C. farmer
Next story
Human remains found on Mt. Hays in Prince Rupert identified as Michael Kitchener

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP announced on June 16 that remains of missing 21-year-old Michael Kitchener have been found. Kitchener was last seen Oct. 23, 2021 running along Highway 16. (Photo: supplied)
Human remains found on Mt. Hays in Prince Rupert identified as Michael Kitchener

It will cost more than $35 K to clear and repair the Fourth Ave. public walkway leading to downtown City Operations Manager Richard Pucci told council on June 13, after the path was damaged by storm debris in January and closed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert City Council robs Peter to pay Paul for 4th Ave. walkway repairs

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles and yellow crime scene tape can be seen cordoning off a multi-residence property numbered 166 and 168 Silversides Drive where four people were found deceased on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigation continues into deaths of four people

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating multiple deaths in the city stemming from one incident on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigates homicide after four people found dead