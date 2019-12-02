Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, carries an umbrella to shield herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing, in Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou says she has experienced feelings of helplessness, torment and struggle since being arrested in Canada one year ago, but no longer fears the unknown.

In a post on the Chinese telecom company’s website, Meng says she has passed the time on bail in a comfortable Vancouver house reading books, chatting with colleagues and completing oil paintings.

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States on allegations of violating sanctions on Iran, and her extradition case is now before a British Columbia court.

Soon after Meng was arrested, Beijing detained two Canadians, entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, over accusations of undermining China’s national security — developments widely seen in Canada as retaliation for the arrest of Meng.

Canadian officials have met with Kovrig and Spavor several times, but the two have been denied access to lawyers or family while in detention.

A source familiar with the conditions of Kovrig’s detention, but not authorized to speak publicly, told The Canadian Press last year he was questioned three times a day and kept in a room with the lights on continuously.

READ MORE: Media asks court to approve broadcast, webcast of Meng's extradition hearings

READ MORE: New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

The Canadian Press

