‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Human error was behind the mistake that caused 32,000 students Grade 12 students to receive incorrect transcripts this week, according to a statement from B.C.’s education minister.

Minister Rob Fleming said the error happened “when data was being manually transferred between systems.”

The mistake, made public late Tuesday, sent B.C. students and parents into a panic. Many post-secondary institutions require final transcripts for high school students to be submitted in early August, and some require official printed copies, not emails or photocopies, to confirm enrolment.

The B.C. government said that as of Wednesday, the transcripts found online will be the correct ones.

Some parents, like Langley mom Jane Illot, were concerned that late transcripts might hamper her son Callum’s ability to confirm his enrolment with the Royal Military College.

“He’s waiting to show the Royal Military College that yes, he has passed Grade 12, he has passed these exams. They don’t have these exams in Ontario,” Illot said.

“I can’t really see that they’re going to be incredibly patient getting his transcript.”

Some post-secondary institutions, like the University of Alberta, have confirmed they will allow extra time to hand in B.C. students’ transcripts.

Fleming said that “grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions.”

In his statement, the education minister said he knew “this has caused anxiety for students and their families, and I want to assure them that this will not have an impact on admission to colleges and universities.”

The issue with final grades was discovered Monday after schools contacted the education ministry asking about marks that seemed off.

The mistake affected five provincial exams taken by 32,000 students between June 22 and June 23 including Communications 12, English First Peoples 12, English 12 and French Language Arts 12.

When contacted for a comment, the BC Teachers’ Federation said they had not been briefed on the issue by the ministry.

