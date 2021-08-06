Hundreds in Vernon on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 32,500 hectares in size. On Aug. 4, in response to the fire, an evacuation order was issued for Falkland in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Residences northeast of Okanagan Lake in Vernon are now on evacuation alert as the White Rock Lake wildfire continues to show aggressive fire behaviour.

This includes residents in the Canadian Lake View Estates, Adventure Bay, Tronson Road, Rise, Turtle Mountain and Blue Jay communities to be on heightened alert and prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

Residents in the areas on alert should prepare for an immediate evacuation if an order is issued.

The fire is currently estimated at 45,000 hectares, BC Wildfire Services said, and growth has predominantly occurred along the northeastern and eastern flanks over the past 24 hours.

“Large fires like the White Rock Lake wildfire often create their own weather patterns. Sometimes with that comes an increase in debris being cast across a significant distance. Sometimes that debris can be large enough and hot enough to create an ember fire,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind said.

BC Wildfire Service and the City of Vernon will continue to monitor the fire and are keeping a close eye on potential ember fires in the areas identified, with a specific focus on Tronson Road, Adventure Bay and Canadian Lake View Estates, as the forecast calls for winds of up to 40 km/h overnight.

“We ask that all residents maintain a heightened awareness of the evolving situation over the next 24 hours,” Lind said. “Watch for spot fire caused by embers—and should be prepared in advance for a potential evacuation order.”

To report a fire within the municipal boundary, call 911 immediately. To report a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

