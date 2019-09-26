Hundreds march the streets of Queen Charlotte seeking climate justice now, led by students

Students from GidG̲alang K̲uuyas Naay Secondary School led Wednesday’s demonstartion

More than 100 students and local residents marched in Queen Charlotte on Wednesday demanding climate justice.

Students from GidG̲alang K̲uuyas Naay Secondary School led the charge in conjunction with the Global Climate Strike movement.

“We’re doing this for our future. If we’re not doing these things, we don’t have a future,” said Greta Romas, co-organizer of Green Leaders, a student-led environmental group.

The students made demands of the Village of Queen Charlotte and local leaders related to climate justice and a move toward sustainable living on Haida Gwaii.

Key demands include funding for a climate-focused youth council in Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte. The group has also listed a wide-ranging set of actions to move toward renewable energy, including the powering of all local government buildings through renewable energy, creation of a solar power co-op, and the use of plastic-to-diesel technology.

“Climate justice is so important to us because we’re living in such a pristine, remote place,” Maggie Borrowman, co-organizer of the march said. “We rely on Haida Gwaii’s natural resources, and they’re such an essential element of our lives and our culture. We also see the impacts of climate change, especially in northern Canada. We want to show that people in remote communities care and know what’s going on.”

The walkout began at 12:30 p.m. at the school as Green Leaders gathered classmates to march in solidarity with community members from throughout Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte and southern Graham Island.

The route followed the village’s main road toward the offices of School District 50 and then Spirit Square. Demonstrations were held in both locations. (photo courtesy of David Archer)

The demonstration wanted to bring awareness to the worldwide protests happening between September 20-27. The global walkouts are also apart of Fridays for Future, a weekly student-led school strike to demand climate action now led by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

READ AND WATCH MORE: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

READ MORE: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous shelter users leave sooner, return more often, federal study finds
Next story
Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Just Posted

Hundreds march the streets of Queen Charlotte seeking climate justice now, led by students

Students from GidG̲alang K̲uuyas Naay Secondary School led Wednesday’s demonstartion

LETTER: Alaska fisheries harvest a small proportion of the Skeena River

Alaska Department of Fish and Game respond to claims that they are stealing all the salmon

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Old Massett Memorandum of Understanding puts the focus on apprenticeships

Encouraging economic prospects ahead for the village following the signing

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Father remembers late son on 30th anniversary of Terrace plane crash

Rod Wheeler visits the site of the fatal Skylink plane crash every year on Sept. 26

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Teacher honoured for action in fatal Bamfield bus crash

Alberni’s Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash rescue between Port Alberni and Bamfield

Most Read