Hundreds march the streets of Queen Charlotte seeking climate justice now, led by students

More than 100 students and local residents marched in Queen Charlotte on Wednesday demanding climate justice.

Students from GidG̲alang K̲uuyas Naay Secondary School led the charge in conjunction with the Global Climate Strike movement.

“We’re doing this for our future. If we’re not doing these things, we don’t have a future,” said Greta Romas, co-organizer of Green Leaders, a student-led environmental group.

The students made demands of the Village of Queen Charlotte and local leaders related to climate justice and a move toward sustainable living on Haida Gwaii.

Key demands include funding for a climate-focused youth council in Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte. The group has also listed a wide-ranging set of actions to move toward renewable energy, including the powering of all local government buildings through renewable energy, creation of a solar power co-op, and the use of plastic-to-diesel technology.

“Climate justice is so important to us because we’re living in such a pristine, remote place,” Maggie Borrowman, co-organizer of the march said. “We rely on Haida Gwaii’s natural resources, and they’re such an essential element of our lives and our culture. We also see the impacts of climate change, especially in northern Canada. We want to show that people in remote communities care and know what’s going on.”

The walkout began at 12:30 p.m. at the school as Green Leaders gathered classmates to march in solidarity with community members from throughout Daajing Giids/Queen Charlotte and southern Graham Island.

The route followed the village’s main road toward the offices of School District 50 and then Spirit Square. Demonstrations were held in both locations. (photo courtesy of David Archer)

The demonstration wanted to bring awareness to the worldwide protests happening between September 20-27. The global walkouts are also apart of Fridays for Future, a weekly student-led school strike to demand climate action now led by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

