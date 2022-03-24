Hundreds of Prince Rupert city-owned land lots proposed for transfer to Legacy Inc.

Newly developed housing on Eagle Dr. was completed in January by Pacific Aurora Construction with more planned for Drake Cres., property developer Kevin Stunder said. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than 550 city-owned lots are proposed to be made available for sale to promote property development and housing expansion plans, the City of Prince Rupert announced on March 23.

The 25 ft. by 100 ft. sections of land will potentially be transferred from the city to its wholly-owned development corporation Prince Rupert Legacy Inc. (Legacy), for an exchange of consideration of $10.00. This will enable Legacy to sell the properties to developers under less restrictive conditions than if the city sold them directly to purchasers.

“We know there is a big housing shortage in town, and it’s time for the city to step up in a big way to help,” Lee Brain, the city mayor, said. “We own quite a bit of property, and dedication of lands via a housing or development corporation is a key opportunity to sell lands large enough to potentially accommodate hundreds of new homes.”

Greater development options will help the region’s housing crisis and industrial development, the city stated in a press release. The sales of the properties will provide additional tax revenue to the city as well as sales revenue to Legacy Inc. The income from the sales can then be transferred back to the city as annual dividends for infrastructure, renewal and revitalization projects.

The areas proposed for transfer include city-owned properties at the end of 11th Ave. East, an area above the old Westview school which is an extension of Alpine Drive, and an area of land adjacent to Shawatlans Road, which is the road leading to the Industrial Site.

The city stated that lands to accommodate both housing and smaller industrial businesses are notably in short supply. Two of the suggested areas are primarily zoned R2, Residential, and the third adjacent to the industrial site is currently zoned both M2 Industrial and P1 Public Use.

However, the transfer is dependent on city council’s final decision after receiving public comments and feedback.

The process for public feedback was explained by Rosa Miller, corporate administrator, who said that before the municipal government transfers, sells or disposes of any property, in accordance with the Community Charter s. 94, a public notice must be published. This was done on March 23. Following the publication, comments may be submitted, and feedback provided by residents and interested parties will be forwarded to the city council for review.

“Members of the public are certainly permitted to speak regarding issues at the Committee of Whole meetings which are scheduled for the last council meeting of the month. In terms of what other action may or may not be taken [regarding] of the disposition of land or improvements, it’s is solely up to the discretion of council,” she said.

The next Council of the Whole is March 28.

“If the transfer goes forward, over the coming months, Legacy Inc. will be inviting developers to make offers to purchase parcels of land for purposes that meet the city’s Official Community Plan,” the media release stated.

Comments about the potential transfer and sales may be sent to the corporate administrator in writing to city hall or by email to rosamaria.miller@princerupert.ca before Friday, April 1st, 2022, at 4 p.m.

