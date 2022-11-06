A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)

A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)

UPDATE: Rockslide on Hwy 16 west of Terrace cleared

This is the second slide in the same location in three weeks

UPDATE: The highway has been cleared, Drive BC reports.

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the second time in three weeks a rockslide on Hwy 16 has North Coast residents cut off from the interior of the province.

Drive BC is currently reporting the highway is closed in both directions pending an assessment of the situation.

A rockslide overnight occurred at the same location as the Oct. 22 slide 51 kilometres west of Terrace. There is no detour available.

Drive BC says the next update will be provided at 9 a.m.

Previous story
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day
Next story
Canadian delegation set to tell COP27 about oceans’ role in fighting climate change

Just Posted

A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Rockslide on Hwy 16 west of Terrace cleared

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. Wet’suwet’en opponents of the Coastal GasLink have called on supporters to take action this weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potential blockades and protests in opposition to CGL pipeline expected in northwest B.C Nov. 5

Connected Coast, a project co-managed by CityWest and the Strathcona Regional District, constructed shore infrastructure to connect to a subsea fibre optic cable in Tlell in December 2021.
CityWest offers telecommunication services to more communities in the Northwest

The Haida Gwaii Islanders after winning their second game 5-4 during the Prince Rupert Old Timers Hockey tournament on Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida Gwaii Islanders win all three games in Prince Rupert’s Old Timers Hockey Tournament