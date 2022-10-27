Hwy 16 was closed briefly overnight and but is now reopened with water pooling still a concern between 38 and 51 kilometres west of Terrace. (Facebook photo)

Hwy 16 reopens to two-lane traffic following closure due to flooding

An atmospheric river dumped up to 100 mm of rain on sections of the North Coast yesterday and today

Hwy 16 35 kilometres west of Terrace has been re-opened to two-lane traffic following flooding last night.

The road was briefly closed completely making this morning the second time in less than a week the highway was closed.

The flooding overnight was associated with an atmospheric river that hit the North Coast, Central Coast and Coastal Inland starting yesterday and intensifying through the evening.

The storm brought high winds and up to 100mm of rain with it.

Drive BC warns that water pooling remains a concern from 38 to 51 kilometres west of Terrace.

Last week a rockslide on Saturday at 50 – 51 kilometres west of Terrace was the culprit responsible for the closure overnight on Saturday/Sunday.

