The body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was discovered in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017. Ibrahim Ali is charged with her murder and is standing trial. (RCMP handout photo)

The body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was discovered in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017. Ibrahim Ali is charged with her murder and is standing trial. (RCMP handout photo)

Ibrahim Ali pleads not guilty in murder of 13-year-old B.C. girl Marrisa Shen

First-degree murder trial begins close to 6 years after death of Marrisa Shen

The man accused of killing a young Burnaby teen close to six years ago pleaded not guilty Wednesday (April 5) as the trial got under way at the B.C. Supreme Court.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen. The young teen was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, not far from her home, just hours after her parents reported her missing on July 18, 2017.

Ali is a Syrian national who had only been living in B.C. for about four months prior to Shen’s death.

On Wednesday, he sat in a black office chair, dressed in a black suit and white button down shirt, with his black hair slicked back to the nape of his neck. Addressing the jury through a translator, he insisted “I did not, I did not kill Marissa Shen.”

Justice Lance Bernard accepted the statement as a ‘not guilty’ plea.

The jury is not expected to hear any evidence Wednesday, with Crown scheduled to present its opening statements and call its first witness on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtCrimemurder

Previous story
April Fool’s detention email from B.C. principal falls flat with parents
Next story
Supply chain shortage impacts Calgary and Cranbrook food banks

Just Posted

Black Press Media women of the North were nominated as finalists in the 2023 British Columbia & Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Awards on March 31. From left to right, Melissa Ash publisher of The Northern View, Binny Paul journalist at Terrace Standard and K-J Millar, editor of The Northern View. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast professionals named finalists in media awards

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Prince Rupert RCMP has issued a new Wanted Wednesday post on April 5, looking for a female suspect. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday: Amanda Dawn Wilder

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos