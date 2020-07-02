“Ponderosa Pine” by Lyndsey Nichols. This submitted sketch is one of the illustrations expected to be included in a forthcoming literary field guide for the Cascadia region of B.C., Washington State and Oregon. (Lyndsey Nichols/Submitted photo)

Iconic Haida Gwaii species to be included in literary field guide for ‘Cascadia’

Experts, artists working on literary field guide with ‘kinship clusters’ for Pacific Northwest region

Experts and artists are working together to create a literary field guide for the Cascadia region of B.C., Washington State and Oregon, organized by “kinship clusters” rather than traditional western taxonomy.

Writer and naturalist Elizabeth Bradfield, who says her “origins and heart home are in the Pacific Northwest,” told the Observer she is working part-time with Terrain.org poetry editor Derek Sheffield and former Alaska State Writer Laureate Ernestine Hayes on the labour of love.

Bradfield said they are working to send a book proposal to several presses and hope the project will find a home soon.

ALSO READ: Artist-biologist duo that contributed to conservation on Haida Gwaii wins award

Hayes, who is a Tlingit writer and professor in Juneau, suggested changing the format for the field guide from a western taxonomy — classifications such as insects, birds and so on — and looking for an Indigenous way of organizing instead. The trio settled on creating “kinship clusters” to organize the guide — sets of seven to 10 endemic or iconic beings that share a relationship with each other in some way. For example, one of the kinship clusters will be the Salish Sea.

For each cluster, Bradfield said classical natural history information, such as range and distribution, is planned for publication alongside special poems that speak to the species therein and unique imagery created by a variety of artists, from sketches to possibly including graffiti.

“Because what field guides can’t really do is speak to the heart, so we want this field guide to do that as well,” Bradfield said.

The end product is meant to be useable and affordable, “something that you might take with you as you go out wandering.”

Several species planned for inclusion are iconic to Haida Gwaii, she added, naming cedars, salmonberries, raven, giant Pacific octopus and orca, among others.

ALSO READ: Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Bradfield said it was important to credit David McCloskey, the Seattle University sociology professor who popularized the idea of “Cascadia” as a bioregion.

She also said their literary field guide is modeled after two others that have been published by different presses, one for the Sonoran desert and another for southern Appalachia.

“We hope to be the third in the non-series series,” she said.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii-based writer takes home third prize in international poetry contest

One of Bradfield’s favourite entries in the “Sonoran Desert: A Literary Field Guide” book is for the broad-billed hummingbird.

She said the poem by Alberto Álvaro Ríos “is only one sentence long and shimmers in the air like the bird itself,” and the accompanying illustration “points to the bird’s amazing ability to manipulate the movement of its wings.”

She also noted the humor in the natural history description for the bird, which in the “Life History” section begins, “Talk about target heart rates. A hummingbird’s heart may beat up to 1.200-1,400 times per minute when it’s active.”

“What I love is the humor, wonder, and accuracy that this entry encapsulates,” she said.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

Just Posted

Iconic Haida Gwaii species to be included in literary field guide for ‘Cascadia’

Experts, artists working on literary field guide with ‘kinship clusters’ for Pacific Northwest region

Kristi Lane Sinclair art doc ‘taking a different stance’ on the Gaag.iid

Toronto-based Haida artist hopes to start editing passion project on the fabled ‘wild man’ next month

Furniture in the gym, arrows in hallways: SD50 staff report on return to in-class instruction

All 6 schools allowed return to partial in-class learning June 11; Staff submitted reports June 18

Village of Masset working to provide call-in information for council meetings

Members of the public, media have not had access to Masset council meetings for months

Village of Queen Charlotte reopens Haydn Turner Campground, ‘bear park’ and more

Several Village of Queen Charlotte amenities reopened on Saturday, June 27

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Most Read