Garry Pashe Jr. was killed after being shot by police in Revelstoke. (Facebook)

Sister confirms identity of man killed by Revelstoke RCMP

Garry Pashe Jr., from Portage la Prairie, MB, was identified as the victim

The identity of the man who was killed after being shot by police in Revelstoke has been identified by his sister.

Garry Pashe Jr., a 24 year old man from Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, was confirmed as the victim of the shooting that occurred following a police chase in Revelstoke on Aug. 27 by Mellisa Pashe, his sister, in a post on Facebook.

“I didn’t want him viewed as just another statistic or a violent criminal or an unknown male who was shot and killed by police,” said Mellisa Pashe in a post on Facebook.

The incident occurred after the Revelstoke RCMP were called to investigate a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, and used a patrol car to block the suspect’s path. Once the fleeing SUV came to a stop, the man exited and ran away on foot, eventually entering the police vehicle. The officer then shot the man, and he later died in the hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), a civilian-led police oversight agency, is investigating the incident. They investigated 26 police-involved shootings between March 2022 and March 2023, a record, and at least three quarters of those incidents are still being investigated today according to the IIO.

The Revelstoke Review has reached out to Mellisa Pashe for comment. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.

