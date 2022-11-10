IIO investigates Prince Rupert RCMP following two jail incidents

A man died and woman was injured days apart after being arrested in Oct. for different issues

This story has been changed to reflect that in the investigation regarding a woman, she was seriously injured and she did not die.

The B.C. Independent Investigation Office (IIO) is looking into two incidents at the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment, a man who died and a woman who required medical assistance, both after being arrested.

The man was arrested reportedly without incident on Oct. 27 and taken to the detachment cells at 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 29, he was transported to the hospital after asking for medical assistance. Later that morning he went into “medical distress” and died according to the IIO report.

The woman was arrested after RCMP received a call around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 26 stating someone was standing in the road yelling at passing vehicles, a separate IIO write-up stated. The caller was reportedly concerned for the woman’s well-being.

Officers attended the scene at Park Avenue and alleged the woman was intoxicated. She was arrested and taken to the detachment where she was placed in a cell.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 she asked for medical assistance and was transported to the hospital, where she was treated for a serious injury, the IIO report stated.

The investigation agency is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incidents to contact the witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

“Because of the two ongoing IIO investigations, the Prince Rupert RCMP will not release any details on either incident,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the city detachment stated in an email to The Northern View.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter