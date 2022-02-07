Illegal nightclub with 150 mask-less guests shut down in New Westminster

Officers fined the organizer $575

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

Police patrolling downtown neighbourhoods of New Westminster recently came across an illegal nightclub with dozens of guests partying without masks.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 just before midnight in the 400-block of Front Street.

Inside a building, police say there were an estimated 150 guests inside – some dancing on a dance floor and most not wearing masks nor social distancing.

“We want everyone to know that public health orders are still in place and still being enforced. These orders are in place to protect public health,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

Officers issued $575 in fines to the event organier under the COVID Related Measures Act.

ALSO READ: Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

ALSO READ: 12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods
Next story
32 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, hospitalization rises

Just Posted

Ira Shaw recovers in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Jan. 20 after having portions of his toes amputated from frostbite. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Counter protesters block a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 arrested at Vancouver trucker convoy, counter-protests as eggs thrown, vehicles kicked