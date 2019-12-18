Impaired driver gets early morning ticket in B.C. school zone

Driver was stopped by police conducting an impaired driving check shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday

A driver was slapped with a 90-day driving prohibition and sent away in a taxi after being caught impaired while driving through a school zone in Delta on Tuesday.

The driver was stopped by police conducting an impaired driving check shortly after 9 a.m. outside of a local school, police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The driver was given a breathalyzer check with an Approved Screening Device and blew over the limit.

Police across the country kicked off its seasonal CounterAttack impaired driving campaign earlier this month. Roughly 70 people are killed each year in the province in crashes that involve impaired driving, according to ICBC.

Delta police are reminding would-be impaired drivers to plan ahead and be safe this holiday season.

“One of the most selfish things someone can do is get behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are impaired. By not taking the steps to ensure that you have an alternative ride home after a night (or morning) of drinking, you are putting someone else’s life in danger,” the Facebook post reads.

“Because of your selfishness, a child, parent or friend may not be home for the holidays. Do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you have consumed alcohol – call a taxi, a friend, or take the bus.”

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.