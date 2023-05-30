A 22-year-old woman who police said failed a breathalizer and admitted to police that she drove her Nissan into a parked car which caused both cars to catch fire on Monday night in Penticton’s Westminster Ave W. (Deb Antonick Facebook)

A 22-year-old woman who police said failed a breathalizer and admitted to police that she drove her Nissan into a parked car which caused both cars to catch fire on Monday night in Penticton’s Westminster Ave W. (Deb Antonick Facebook)

Impaired driving suspected in fiery crash with parked vehicle in Penticton

A Nissan slammed into a parked car, setting the two vehicles ablaze Monday night

A 22-year-old woman is accused of impaired driving leading to a fiery crash in downtown Penticton Monday night.

On May 29, at approximately 8:45 p.m., residents heard what they thought was an explosion after a Nissan slammed into the back of a Chevrolet Blazer, causing both vehicles to catch fire in the 400 block of Westminster Ave West.

Officers arrived to find the Nissan and the parked Blazer in flames and Penticton Fire Department working to put out the blaze.

According to Penticton RCMP, a preliminary investigation suggests the Nissan, which was travelling westbound on Westminster Ave. West had veered right, rear-ending the parked Chevrolet Blazer.

Witnesses reported seeing three individuals exit the burning Nissan and flee the scene on foot, said police.

Seeing the arrival of the police, the driver of the Nissan returned to the scene.

“The 22-year-old woman admitted to being the driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in the collision. Further, she confirmed she was responsible for the collision with the parked Chevrolet Blazer,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

During their interaction with the woman, RCMP formed the suspicion that her ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol. The woman provided samples of her breath which registered a “fail” reading on a roadside screening device.

As a result, she was served with an Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP), and her vehicle was impounded.

There were no reported injuries at the scene of the incident.

It was Deb Antonick’s vehicle that was totalled. She came out to see her vehicle on fire. Antonick is devasted. She had just purchased the Blazer and it meant much more to her than a mode of transportation.

”My car was purchased from an inheritance from my Mom and meant a lot to me. It can’t be replaced,” she said.

