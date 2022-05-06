Haida Gwaii Museum at Kay Llnagaay is one of three recipients to receive art infrastructure funding. The All Island Art Show at the Haida Gwaii Museum is shown in 2020. (Photo: file photo)

Improved spaces support arts and culture on Haida Gwaii

Arts Infrastructure Program funds $4 million for arts and culture across B.C.

Three arts and culture organizations in Haida Gwaii will benefit from infrastructure improvement funding, Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA, announced on May 5.

The Tluu Xaada Naay Society, Haida Gwaii Museum at Kay Llnagaay and the Haida Heritage Centre will receive a portion of the $4 million in funding going to 84 groups across the province.

“Here in North Coast, we are so lucky to have facilities such as the Haida Heritage Centre and Haida Gwaii Museum at Ḵay Llnagaay where we are able to visit and experience Haida arts and culture,” Rice said. “I am happy that we are funding improvements that will continue to help preserve and promote the rich history and culture of Haida Gwaii through those facilities and organizations like the Tluu Xaada Naay Society.”

The Arts Infrastructure Program funding can be used for planning and consultation and capital improvements, including improving safety features, increasing accessibility or purchasing specialized equipment.

In April, BC Arts Council released an action plan detailing their shift to focus on reconciliation, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility when providing grants. In line with these commitments, 50 per cent of this round of funding was given to organizations from rural and remote communities or Indigenous and equity-deserving communities.

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Reward offered for information on Vancouver Island cougar kitten poaching case
Next story
Majority of B.C. parents vaccinated, but most kids are not

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii Museum at Kay Llnagaay is one of three recipients to receive art infrastructure funding. The All Island Art Show at the Haida Gwaii Museum is shown in 2020. (Photo: file photo)
Improved spaces support arts and culture on Haida Gwaii

The annual Salmon Invisible Migration Event is a blessing of 300 million juvenile salmon travelling to the Skeena River estuary. It has been cancelled for 2022. (Photo: Supplied by Tavish Campbell)
Annual Salmon Invisible Migration event cancelled

Port Clements Elementary School will receive a new accessible playground through provincial funding similar to the equipment enjoyed by Grade 1 and 2 students at Lax Kxeen Elementary in Prince Rupert on May 17, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Clements Elementary benefits from $165K to build accessible playground

Danielle Kidd, BC Used Oil Recycling Center operator, at the Port Clements facility on April 26. (Photo: supplied).
New oil recycling containers will benefit Haida Gwaii