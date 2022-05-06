Improved spaces support arts and culture on Haida Gwaii

Three arts and culture organizations in Haida Gwaii will benefit from infrastructure improvement funding, Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA, announced on May 5.

The Tluu Xaada Naay Society, Haida Gwaii Museum at Kay Llnagaay and the Haida Heritage Centre will receive a portion of the $4 million in funding going to 84 groups across the province.

“Here in North Coast, we are so lucky to have facilities such as the Haida Heritage Centre and Haida Gwaii Museum at Ḵay Llnagaay where we are able to visit and experience Haida arts and culture,” Rice said. “I am happy that we are funding improvements that will continue to help preserve and promote the rich history and culture of Haida Gwaii through those facilities and organizations like the Tluu Xaada Naay Society.”

The Arts Infrastructure Program funding can be used for planning and consultation and capital improvements, including improving safety features, increasing accessibility or purchasing specialized equipment.

In April, BC Arts Council released an action plan detailing their shift to focus on reconciliation, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility when providing grants. In line with these commitments, 50 per cent of this round of funding was given to organizations from rural and remote communities or Indigenous and equity-deserving communities.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter