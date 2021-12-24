Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photograph in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The prime minister says there is still reason for Canadians to be hopeful despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

In Christmas message, Trudeau says Canadians can be hopeful amid the pandemic

‘Keep showing up for one another’ prime minister urges nation’s citizens

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is still reason for Canadians to be hopeful despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says that while 2021 was another tough year, Canadians got through it together.

He says in the past year Canadians helped neighbours, supported local businesses, skipped social gatherings, and wore masks to keep each other safe.

Trudeau says Canadians should reflect on how they can keep up efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic now and into the new year.

The prime minister is calling on Canadians to “keep showing up for one another” by following public health measures and encouraging friends and family to get vaccinated and boosted.

Despite cases of COVID-19 surging across the country, Trudeau says brighter days are ahead that Canadians will reach together.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19 cases across Canada could be ‘very high’ by January, top doctor warns

RELATED: ‘The right thing to do’: Canadians differ on holiday plans in light of Omicron threat

ChristmasJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Anyone with COVID symptoms should assume they are infected and stay home: Henry

Just Posted

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

Ice jam forming on the Bulkley River on Dohler Flats (Deb Meissner photo)
UPDATE: Ice jam hazard upgraded to evacuation alert for area near Smithers

Permit-holders must renew their licences or lose the privilege of a future licence, the DFO stated. (File photo)
Changes to clam licences may affect future eligibility