In their own words: Leslie Johnson

Leslie Johnson is running for mayor in Daajing Giids. The municipal election is Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo: submitted)

My name is Leslie Johnson, and I am running for election as your next mayor of Daajing Giids.

I want to keep things simple and focus on the basics of governance and village services.

Working with a team of people—councillors, staff, and residents—we can address the issues that matter

to us. My experience is in building consensus for action among diverse people and opinions, working for

the common good. That is the approach I want to take as mayor, striving for consensus within the

structure of majority voting. That involves facilitating discussion to ensure everyone gets an opportunity

to speak and be heard, and finding ways to incorporate new ideas for creative solutions.

Issues that matter to me are sewage treatment, transportation (roads, pedestrian paths, bike routes,

accessibility, parking, etc.), and the review of basic governance tools such as the Official Community Plan,

zoning bylaws, and other important bylaws to ensure that they work for the community. The new council

needs to review the Strategic Plan and prioritize which issues we wish to tackle as a council over the next

four years.

Relationships matter. We have a Protocol Agreement with the Council of the Haida Nation that

recognizes Haida title. Having a seat at the Islands Protocol Table gives us an opportunity to address

common issues such as BC Ferries, ambulance services, renewable energy. And having a strong

relationship with our neighbouring community of Skidegate is also critical. As always, we are stronger

together.

Shop local is my motto. I’ve always used my pocketbook to demonstrate my support for local business. I

also believe a strong non-profit sector augments the delivery of basic village services and is essential to a

vibrant, inclusive community. The village can’t do it all on its own, but together we can accomplish a lot.

I have been described as a grounded, level-headed, open-hearted individual. A person who stands up for

her convictions. A person who is willing to listen and learn. I try to come from a place of respect and

integrity, and value fairness and transparency in dealings. I can be pragmatic and can make difficult

decisions when needed. I was on council from 2008-2014. I love our community and have engaged in

making it a better place to live. I ask for your support to continue that work as your mayor.

