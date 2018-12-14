BC Hydro finds most British Columbians don’t know what to do when they see a downed power line. (BC Hydro photo)

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

As BC Hydro reports an increase in downed power lines over the last five years, the company also found a third of British Columbians don’t know what to do when they see one.

The increased severity and frequency of storms in the province has caused nearly 65 per cent post downed power lines in the last half-decade. Meanwhile, nearly 60 per cent of B.C. residents don’t know that a downed power line should be reported to 911. Nearly a quarter of British Columbians weren’t sure how far away they should stay away from the damaged power line, and another 35 per cent incorrectly thought they would be able to tell a power line was live because it would make a sound or smoke. Others didn’t know how to tell if a power line is live.

READ MORE: Pets watching TV costs owners more energy bills: BC Hydro

In 2017, BC Hydro responded to almost 10,000 reports of damaged or downed power lines — up from 6,100 reports in 2013.

So what are the correct answers?

BC Hydro says people should stay 10 metres away from a downed power line. That’s about the length of a city bus. Next, you should call 911 to report the issue. Help others know about the line and stay a safe distance away until BC Hydro can address the problem.

READ MORE: Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tourism minister postpones trip to China amid tensions between two countries
Next story
Mandatory victim surcharge cruel and unusual punishment, top court rules

Just Posted

In Pictures: Māori girls net a big win on Haida Gwaii

Haida Gwaii and New Zealand are just a few b-ball games away.… Continue reading

Oil tanker ban to be reviewed by committee

Indigenous groups for and against Bill C-48 travel to Ottawa to influence the Senate’s decision

Man charged following Q.C. house fire that set off explosives

Thomas Daniel Kendall may face up to 14 years for causing bodily harm by breaching duty of care

Wind warning issued for Haida Gwaii today and overnight

Another wind warning has been issued for Haida Gwaii for today and… Continue reading

Haida leaders join coastal First Nations push for tanker ban

Elected and hereditary Haida leaders met some Ottawa senators last week, and… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

Judge sets bail at $2.5 million in 1987 slaying of B.C. couple

William Talbott II, 55, is charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder

EU leaders vow to press on with ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans

European Union leaders have offered Theresa May sympathy but no promises, as the British prime minister seeks a lifeline.

Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

Mandatory victim surcharge cruel and unusual punishment, top court rules

Stephen Harper’s Conservative government made the charges mandatory in 2013.

Tourism minister postpones trip to China amid tensions between two countries

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly’s office says Canada and China have mutually agreed to postpone a closing ceremony next week.

Police across Canada probe bomb threats as U.S. authorities dismiss ‘hoax’

A police spokesman said the emails were the same as those received elsewhere in North America

France shooter killed Thursday during police operation

7 more being held by police in shooting investigation

Most Read