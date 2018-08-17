SAR at Port Louis - Graham Island - Patient being hoisted. 19 Wing Public Affairs

Injured fisherman medevaced from vessel near Graham Island

Fisherman transferred to Haida Gwaii Hospital after fall on Aug. 14

  • Aug. 17, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria to medevac a fisherman from a commercial fishing vessel west of Graham Island.

A fisherman required medical care due to injuries sustained in a fall on the vessel. A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from CFB Comox was tasked to respond.

The vessel was at anchor in sheltered water at the time of the rescue. Three SAR Techs were lowered to the deck of the fishing vessel to provide care and prepare the patient for transfer to the CH-149 Cormorant.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert man dies after sinking of the Western Commander

The patient was transported to the Village of Queen Charlotte and transferred to Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre by the BC Ambulance Service.

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron’s Cormorant and Buffalo aircraft are the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre’s (JRCC) primary means for aviation and marine SAR responses in the Victoria Search and Rescue Region (SRR). The aircraft and crews respond to search and rescue missions on a 24-hour basis.

The Victoria SRR includes 1.4 million square kilometres of mainly mountainous terrain in British Columbia and the Yukon, extending approximately 600 nautical miles offshore into the Pacific Ocean.

Given the size and complexity of this SRR, SAR crews operating in this region are highly skilled and ready to confront the challenges of this region in order to save lives.

READ MORE: In memory: the Western Commander


