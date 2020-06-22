Daniel Cook operates Donegal’s Rock & Irish House on 96th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

Daniel Cook says it’s a happy ending for him and his staff, now that his Surrey-area pub is set to reopen after an insurance-costs crisis nearly forced the place to close forever.

The doors to his Donegal’s Rock & Irish House will reopen at noon Wednesday (June 24) following a nerve-racking three months of COVID-related shutdown.

The mid-spring timing of a liability-insurance renewal was also cause for stress for him and his bar staff.

“Some of the insurance companies wanted 10 times what my rate was last year,” said Cook, who has operated Donegal’s for close to 14 years.

“It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,” Cook added. “It’s just one more thing, because we’ve been closed for several months, we’re coming back in a down market at half capacity because of physical distancing, and we won’t be doing near the volume we were doing before. Our insurance rates were already high, and now it’s going up significantly. It’s a double whammy.”

Cook has chronicled his plight in Facebook posts, including some good news on Friday (June 19): A reasonable insurance rate had been secured for the bar to reopen.

“My new rate is triple last year’s,” Cook told the Now-Leader. “It’s going to be painful but it was literally the only other option I had, so it was that or close.”

An earlier quote was for $70,000, Cook said, with a $10,000 deductible for a claim.

“I’ve heard of one bar owner getting a quote of $100,000,” Cook said, “and another, the rate went from $20,000 to $60,000 for a year.

“It was all a shock to me, how much insurance costs had risen,” he added. “It used to be a soft market with lots of vendors, lots of competition for insurance business, but then in 2018 the market shifted and they were getting tight about who they were looking at. There’s a much smaller market for insurance companies that will even touch hospitality, and most of them won’t do bars and pubs. It’s a huge issue, and it started becoming an issue even before COVID.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey pub brings bands back as Dr. Henry warns about how singing can spread COVID-19.

Meantime, some Donegal’s regulars launched an online campaign to raise $50,000 to help Cook pay mounting bills.

“Donegal’s has given so much to this community, and to live music, we wanted to try to help them to be able to reopen, and continue that work,” says a post on gofundme.com.

• ALSO READ: ‘Freakrock’ jammers find groove among the faithful at Surrey pub

Surrey pub ‘instantly recognizable’ in new Schwarzenegger movie

During the pandemic-related shutdown since mid-March, Cook went to work on renovations at Donegal’s, including polishing brass, new paint, lighting upgrades and some new washroom stalls.

For now, the pub operates with limited hours and plans to reintroduce live music at a later date.

“We will be working with local health officers, our staff, and some trusted musicians to formulate a plan, and to make sure that when we do (bring back live music), we can ensure that it is done right,” Cook said on Facebook.

“Yes, I’m anxious to start getting those sales up, it’s been three months of no income, and the natural inclination is to ramp up business as fast as we can,” Cook added. “But I believe that to be shortsighted, and potentially harmful. We will not be responsible for taking risks that could cause an outbreak just to make a few bucks; the lives of our community mean more than that, we will find a way to do it better.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gangland task force responds to gun incident at Similkameen campsite
Next story
‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii Bike Re-Psych allowed to reopen behind youth centre, with conditions

Bike society founder ‘happy to comply with the stipulations’ set out by Village of Queen Charlotte

VIDEO: Rainmakers of Haida Gwaii surprise residents with pop-up Hospital Day set

Band performed live at Echo Bay Lodge so residents could listen, dance from a distance

Travel ban to Haida Gwaii to remain for ‘at least’ 3 weeks, says Haida Nation president

Gaagwiis said Haida Gwaii will continue to observe what is happening in B.C. in preparing next steps

Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray will perform first live duets of 2020 tomorrow

Tune in to Stylez’s Showcase BC livestream at 3:30 p.m. to see his band performance plus three duets

Province steps in to prevent dropped sailings between Alliford Bay, Skidegate

B.C. government announces $180,000 in new funding for BC Ferries to continue service

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Recommended legislation targets “chronic problem” of logging road sediment in fish habitat

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

B.C. First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Liberals look at filling EI gaps as some set to exhaust CERB aid, Qualtrough says

CERB, now budgeted at $60 billion, has paid out $43.51 billion to 8.41 million people as of June 4

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

Most Read