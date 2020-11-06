COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen

INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

If it wasn’t clear before, it is now: COVID-19 isn’t just a Fraser South problem.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply across the Lower Mainland over the last week, with significant increases in new cases in Vancouver, the Fraser North region, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island, according to new data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Over the last week, new case counts have doubled in the Fraser East health area that includes Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Kent and Hope. More than 100 new cases of the virus were detected in the region between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. That compares to 93 such cases the previous week.

Some – but not all – of the new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Chilliwack dance studio. The most-recent city-level data provided by the BC CDC only shows case counts through September, but the Fraser Valley increase comes amid alarming increases in case counts across the Lower Mainland.

The number of new cases rose by 22 per cent in Fraser South (Surrey, Langley, White Rock and Delta), 17 per cent in Fraser North (Burnaby to Maple Ridge) and 39 per cent in Vancouver. Each of those heavily populate regions has seen at least three consecutive weeks of increasing COVID-19 case counts.

There are also worrying signs on Vancouver Island, which has largely – although not entirely – kept COVID-19 at bay and where the number of newly diagnosed cases has only occasionally been in double digits.

Last week, however, 25 people on the Island were diagnosed with the virus – up from just seven the previous week. Despite that rise, the region still has some of the lowest per-capita case rates in the province.

RELATED: B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

RELATED: 38 COVID-19 cases now linked to Chilliwack dance studio

Fraser South continues to see the most new cases, with a little more than 1,000 confirmed instances of the virus over the last week.

That region’s per capita diagnoses rate exceeded 100 cases per 100,000 people last week. It’s now at 135 cases per 100,000, meaning that one of every 1,000 people in the region was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Vancouver, Fraser North and Fraser East all saw between 60 and 66 new cases per 100,000 people last week.

In the Lower Mainland, Richmond and North Vancouver continue to see the fewest cases of the virus, with per-capita case rates around 20 per 100,000 people.

The number of new cases in Fraser South has been rising sharply since the start of October, while the troublesome trio of Fraser North, Fraser East and Vancouver have been about three weeks. All three of those heavily populated regions have also seen significant increases in new cases over the last month.

What good news there is can be found in the B.C. Interior, where the number of new cases has decreased in the Kootenays, northwestern and northeastern B.C., while holding level in the Okanagan. The Okanagan had seen new cases double the previous week.

Interactive graphics may take a moment to load.

Cases per 100k
Infogram

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen

Previous story
RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations
Next story
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

Just Posted

Members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary participate in search and rescue training in the fall of 2019. The federal government is financing the purchase of two new vessels and equipment for two auxiliary units in the Nisga’a and Ahousaht Nations. (Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary photo)
Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

Federal government invests $525,000 for search and rescue vessels and equipment

Haida Gwaii will benefit from more than $864,000 in funding under the Safe Restart Agreement announced the Union of BC Municipalities on Nov. 5. (Image provided: UBCM/Scott McAlpine photo)
North Coast communities to benefit from more than $4.3 million

Haida Gwaii to receive more than $864,000 under the Safe Restart Agreement

While Southern B.C. veterans and active military will receive free trips on Remembrance Day, North Coast seniors, vets, cadets and active military will have to pay. (Northern View file photo)
BC Ferries snubs North Coast veterans, seniors and active duty military

Complimentary Remembrance Day ferry rides for southern routes only

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

High wind warnings have been issued on Nov. 3, for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii regions. Winds in excess of 90 km can be expected. (Image: The Weather Network)
Wind warnings issued for Prince Rupert, North Coast and Haida Gwaii

Prince Rupert and North Coast wind warnings in excess of 90 - 100km

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Most Read