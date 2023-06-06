Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters as he arrives for a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters as he arrives for a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Internal docs suggest Trudeau wants China blocked from Pacific Rim trade deal

China has been trying since 2019 to join the partnership

An internal document suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants China kept out of a Pacific Rim trade bloc, despite the Liberals publicly insisting it would welcome anyone who meets the trade deal’s standards.

China has been trying since 2019 to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade bloc that includes Canada and multiple countries in Asia and Latin America.

Trade Minister Mary Ng reiterated Canada’s stance on China joining the group last week, saying Ottawa would be open to the idea if Beijing meets labour and environmental standards.

But a document The Canadian Press obtained through an access-to-information request attributes Trudeau as saying that high standards are helpful as they make it make it too hard for China to join the group.

His comments stem from an internal summary of a call Trudeau held last summer with former U.K. prime minister Liz Truss, shortly after she started her term.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa says Beijing wants to join the CPTPP as part of its economic recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that its membership in the group would be of “tremendous” benefit to Canada.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Liberals accuse Tories of ‘hijacking’ Parliament after threatening to filibuster
Next story
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.