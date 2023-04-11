Intervenors speak up in court to support Gitxaała and Ehattesaht mining rights challenge

The Gitxaała Nation’s legal challenge opposing the province’s mining licence policies and procedures to protect land and resources returned to court on April 11 with intervenors presenting arguments backing the First Nation’s stance. Boaters dock in Kitkatla, home of the Gitxaała is shown in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A diverse array of groups intervening on behalf of the Gitxaała (Kitkatla) Nation’s legal challenge about mining rights are addressing the BC Supreme Court on April 11.

Representatives of The First Nations Leadership Council, four Indigenous Nations, six environmental and community groups and two mineral exploration businesses will present arguments opposing British Columbia’s current process and procedures for granting mineral rights.

Backing Gitxaała and the other intervenors, Jamie Kneen of Mining Watch Canada and co-chair BC Mining Law Reform Network said Gitxaała’s litigation presents an opportunity for the Province to respect the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and to address these major problems for the benefit of local communities and the environment.

“BC’s Mineral Tenure Act is the root cause of a host of problems,” he said. “It disregards Indigenous rights and allows claims to be staked in almost anyone’s backyard without their knowledge, much less consent. It exempts claims from land use planning requirements, ignores the voice of local governments, and makes the creation of protected areas much more difficult and more expensive.”

Under BC’s current Mineral Tenure Act, “free miners” can easily acquire mineral rights online for a nominal fee through an automated system, with no requirement for Indigenous consultation or consent, the Gitxaała Nation press release reads.

The landmark case is the first to take aim at the provincial government’s “outdated practice of granting mineral claims without Indigenous consultation or consent, contrary to both the government’s constitutional obligations and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“The importance of this case and widespread concern with BC’s failure to respect Indigenous rights in its mineral claim regime are demonstrated by all those joining us in the courtroom today,” Gitxaała Chief Councillor Linda Innes stated.

Innes said individual First Nation experiences highlight why ensuring respect for Indigenous governance and law is in everyone’s interest.

“[This includes] the mining industry and the public in order to sustainably manage the lands and waters that sustain us all,” she said.

“Like Gitxaała, intervenors say this system is in urgent need of an overhaul to align with [United Nations] Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and to address the wide-ranging negative impacts of the mineral tenure regime, which affect both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, and the ecosystems they rely on,” the media statement reads.

Regional Chief Terry Teegee of British Columbia Assembly of First Nations said the Province of B.C. is trying to have it both ways by making political commitments to reform the Mineral Tenure Act while fighting reform in the courtroom.

“In this era of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, this is unacceptable. The First Nations Leadership Council welcomes the opportunity to provide the court with its on-the-ground perspective on the proper interpretation of DRIPA and, by extension, the current domestic significance of UNDRIP in British Columbia.”

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Union of BC Indian Chiefs, said he applauds the Gitxaała Nation for their courage and visionary leadership in the legal case, which gives hope for progressive change in the province.

“In this day and age, the fact that someone can huddle over their computer in a dark basement and file mineral claims over tens of thousands of acres of Indigenous lands – without any consultation whatsoever and without any notification – is a complete, egregious violation of the Declaration Act and it’s unacceptable. The passing of the Declaration Act represented a commitment to bring the province’s laws in line with the UN Declaration, including the right to free, prior and informed consent.”

Gitxaała’s case is being heard alongside a similar legal challenge to mineral claims launched by the Ehattesaht First Nation. The two-week hearing runs from April 3 to 14.

READ MORE: Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

READ MORE: Gitxaała Nation launches mineral rights legal challenge against B.C. government

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

“