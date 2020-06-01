Submitted photo

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board said they were investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

The Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the death of a CN employee (Monday, June 1) at the Canadian National Railway Thornton Yard in North Surrey.

“This morning, a fatal incident occurred on CN property involving a CN employee in Surrey, BC. We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee’s family and community in these tragic times,” CN spokesman Jonathan Abecassis told the Now-Leader.

A TSB bulletin said an investigator has been deployed “to an occurrence that took place during switching operations,” but did not reveal the particulars.

Chris Krepski, a spokesman for the TSB, said “the occurrence” happened at 2 a.m. Monday.

“I don’t have any other information at this point to share,” he told the Now-Leader. “We received and initial notification from the railway, TSB is sending an investigator to gather some more information and then determine what our next steps might be as far as investigating it.”

“As far as TSB, they said an accident took place and our mandate is to investigate accidents from a safety perspective.”

This story will be updated as more information is available.


