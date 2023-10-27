Israel-Palestine conflict: Eby warns of ‘hateful words’ becoming violent acts

Eby says October has seen “reprehensible” acts of hate in B.C.

Premier David Eby, here seen earlier this month in the legislature denouncing the attacks by Hamas on Israel as well as several cases of anti-Semitism in British Columbia, issued a statement Friday denouncing on-going cases of hate in B.C. (Screencap).

Premier David Eby says that international events, “no matter how distressing or horrific,” do not justify attacks or acts of hate in B.C.

“There is no place for bigotry here,” he said in a statement Friday afternoon (Oct. 27). “There is no place for racism here. There is no place for Islamophobia or anti-Palestinian hate here. There is no place for antisemitism or anti-Israeli hate here.”

Eby made these comments against the backdrop of the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

He said this month has seen “reprehensible” acts of hate.

“I am hearing directly about acts of antisemitism from people here in our province, including the vile vandalism of a rabbi’s home and two Jewish women threatened with violence following a peaceful rally,” he said. “The Jewish community in B.C. is facing more hatred and discrimination than it has in a generation.”

He added that media reported several of these acts.

“(Others) were suffered in silence,” he said. “I have learned that two Muslim women, who have chosen not to be named, were recently attacked in Vancouver and I am hearing reports of significant increase in hate incidents from Muslim organizations.”

Eby said members of the Jewish, Israeli, Palestinian and Muslim communities have shared with him the “indescribable pain” they feel over the loss of life in the Middle East. “I have heard the pain in their voices,” he said. “I have seen the fear they are now living with.”

Eby framed these events in the context of other historical and current events.

“During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an enormous spike in anti-Asian hatred,” he said. It targeted Chinese residents in British Columbia and perpetuated racist conspiracy theories blaming one community for the global pandemic, he added.

“Recently, we have also seen a worrying increase in anti-2SLGBTQIA+ rhetoric here in B.C. that directly correlates to the targeting of gay and trans communities in the United States,” he said. “There are very real impacts for gay and trans adults and kids here who feel that they are not welcome for being who they are.

Eby concluded with both a warning and an appeal.

“We should always remember that hateful words too often precede violent acts,” he said in urging public solidarity.

“No matter where they are from, no matter who they are or who they love, British Columbians stick together. In our communities, please reach out and look for someone who needs support, because there are many people who need support right now.”

