The Israeli flag flies with the Peace Tower in the background on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 21, 2002. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Israeli flag flies with the Peace Tower in the background on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 21, 2002. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Israeli cabinet minister’s unofficial visit comes amid strained relations

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli to speak at a private Christian college near Toronto

An Israeli cabinet minister’s plan to visit Canada next week comes amid an already turbulent relationship between Ottawa and that country’s far-right government.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli is scheduled to speak at a private Christian college near Toronto next week and attend a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel on Parliament Hill.

But the trip was not arranged through official diplomatic channels, which two protocol experts say makes it “unusual” and creates a risk of incidents that could embarrass both the Canadian and Israeli governments.

Global Affairs Canada says Chikli’s trip is a private visit, not an official one, though the experts say it’s uncommon to have a foreign minister speak at a public event without going through the protocol office.

The Liberals are also raising concerns about Chikli’s speaking engagement at Canada Christian College, which is run by an evangelical preacher who was condemned by the Ontario legislature in 2020 for “extreme and hateful” language.

Canada says Israel remains one of its closest friends, but Ottawa has been increasingly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s moves to constrain the power of judges and allow more settlements on occupied Palestinian territory.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Israel

Previous story
Ottawa to spend $2.5 billion on small vessels as it replaces aging coast guard fleet
Next story
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump

Just Posted

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.

RCMP celebrates its 150 anniversary on May 23. Prince Rupert RCMP has many staff and vehicle assets which contribute to community policing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
150th Anniversary – Assets of RCMP on the North Coast