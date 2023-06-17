It may be June, but snow could be on the way for Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and other Okanagan highways are to expect a mix of rain and snow over the next few days, just days before summer. (DriveBC)

It’s just four days until the first day of summer and there’s a possibility of snow on Okanagan highways.

On Saturday, June 17, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla highway, Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 as a mixture of rain and snow is on the way.

The mixture of rain and snow could create slippery surfaces on the highways from Sunday to Tuesday.

“A cold trough of low pressure will move over southwestern B.C. overnight, bringing precipitation and lowering snow levels,” said Environment Canada. “The snow level will lower to approximately 1400 meters on Sunday morning and persist until Tuesday morning. On Sunday, scattered flurries are anticipated over the Pennask summit of Okanagan Connector, while a mix of wet flurries and rain showers is possible near Coquihalla Summit, Allison Pass, and Helmer Lake Summit.”

Precipitation is expected to become more frequent on Monday and into Tuesday. The Okanagan Connector is expected to receive the most wet snow out of all the highways.

Travellers over the next few days are to drive with caution, especially in slippery areas. In the mountains, weather can change suddenly, making driving difficult.

