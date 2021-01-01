It’s a boy: First baby of 2021 for Northern Health born in Prince George to Quesnel parents

The baby was born at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. on Jan. 1 at 4:11 a.m.

The first Northern Health baby of 2021 was born in Prince George Friday, Jan. 1.

The baby boy, named Kace, was born at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. on Jan. 1 at 4:11 a.m. to mom Jessica Penner and dad Kenneth Wray, of Quesnel, B.C.. Kace weighed in at seven pounds, 11 ounces, and is welcomed to the world by his half-siblings Jacob and Nathan.

