It’s Election Day in Daajing Giids and Port Clements: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as Port Clements and Daajing Giids’ 2022 municipal elections get underway.

In Port Clements there are five candidates vying for four council seats, two of whom are incumbents. The mayoral candidate ran unopposed and has been acclaimed as mayor.

Daajing Giids will be voting for both a new mayor and new councillors. There are three individuals who put their names forward for mayor, including the incumbent mayor and an incumbent councillor. For councillor, there are seven candidates fighting for four spots, two candidates who are incumbents.

Polls are open in both communities Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote in Port Clements:

Port Clements Village Office

36 Cedar Avenue West, Port Clements, B.C.

Where you can vote in Daajing Giids:

EA Ross Room at the QC Community Hall

136 Bay Street, Daajing Giids, B.C.

Who you can vote for:

For the Village of Port Clements election information page, click here.

For the Village of Daajing Giids election information page, click here.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m., election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

With files from Kaitlyn Bailey

