The Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre will once again be able to offer IV cancer treatment to its patients. (Andrew Hudson photo)

IV cancer treatment returning to Haida Gwaii

Arrival of a new pharmacy technician means the service can resume

Northern Health announced on Friday that IV cancer treatment will once again be available on Haida Gwaii later this month.

The Xaayda Gwaay Ngaaysdll Naay Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre in Queen Charlotte had to suspend the service in late June after losing their pharmacy technician. This brought an end to more than 10 years of the treatment being available on Haida Gwaii.

Without a technician, IV cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

The move meant that patients seeking treatment had to go off-island, a trip that is both expensive and forces them to go through the ordeal away from home. There are many physical and psychological stressers that accompany the treatment.

Now though, the Haida Gwaii Cancer Care team has recruited a new pharmacy technician, meaning the IV cancer treatment’s can resume. Exisiting medical staff have also received training to ensure everything runs smoothly during the return of the treatment.

“We thank patients and their families for their patience, and the Haida Gwaii Cancer Care team for their dedication to developing a safe, sustainable and quality service that will be less susceptible to service interruptions in the future,” Northern Health said in a statement.

Terrace Search and Rescue headquarters gets $100K boost from Prince Rupert Port Authority

