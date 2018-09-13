J50 declared dead

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

J50, the ailing orca that has been the centre of attention for Canadian and American scientists throughout the summer, has been declared dead by Ken Balcomb, head of the Center for Whale Research, in Washington state.

Her last known sighting was Friday, Sept. 7. The Center for Whale Research has had a vessel on the water for the past three days, searching for J50, without any sightings. All other members of her family (i.e. J16s) have been spotted during these outings.

J50, a four-year-old orca, had been suffering from parasitic worms. Officials had been injecting J50 with broad-spectrum antibiotics, by way of dart gun, in hopes of bringing the ailing orca back to health.

WATCH: J50 injected with antibiotics

With the loss of J50, the total number of southern resident killer whales now stands at 74.

More to come…

Previous story
2 injured in Vancouver Island mail explosion

Just Posted

Qala:yit Community Forest first to share revenues with BCTS

A new community forest on Vancouver Island will be the first in… Continue reading

Crews plugging holes in grounded HaiCo barge

Crews are now patching the HaiCo barge that grounded on Lina Island… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of time and tide, fish and birds

By Margo Hearne The sun is out and it’s cool and breezy.… Continue reading

New classrooms, gym coming to Chief Matthews in 2019

It’s been a long time coming, but by this time next year… Continue reading

Work underway to release fuel trapped in barge at Haida Gwaii

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa barge came loose from its mooring and drifted toward Skidegate Inlet

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

J50 declared dead

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

2 injured in Vancouver Island mail explosion

Victim recovering in hospital after incident that occured while he unwrapped parcel at home

HVAC system filters choked by smoke

Local experts said health risks associated haven’t disappeared now that the smoke has.

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

B.C. communities call for highway speed camera pilot project

‘Not photo radar’ proposed for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Malahat

B.C. drug users question ‘exceptional’ availability of medicine

Metadol-D is the old formulation of methadone for diabetics because it doesn’t contain sugar

Spots up for grabs as Vancouver Canucks start training camp: coach

Vancouver finished last season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record

Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

Most Read