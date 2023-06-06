British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Job action at Capilano University, as contracts inked with staff at 5 other schools

A statement on the university’s website says classes are suspended at its main campus

Job action has halted all classes at Capilano University in North Vancouver.

A statement on the university’s website says classes are suspended at its main campus and its Sechelt campus on the Sunshine Coast.

MoveUP, which represents the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union, Local 378, says on its website that talks between the university and union collapsed over continued demands for concessions.

The job action comes as the Ministry of Finance announces agreements affecting about 2,100 public sector CUPE support staff at five post-secondary institutions in B.C.

The three-year mandates cover Canadian Union of Public Employees support staff at Vancouver Island University, Camosun and North Island colleges, as well as the College of the Rockies and College of New Caledonia.

Workers will receive total wage increases of just under 11 per cent over the life of the deal, which is retroactive to April 2022, and contains cost-of-living adjustments and benefits such as Indigenous cultural leave and improved mental health supports.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Post-secondary Education

Previous story
Ottawa offers $1.5 million for security at Pride parades after rise in hate crimes
Next story
BC Ferries eyes replacement for famed but money-losing Pacific Buffet

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.