B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to NDP convention at Victoria conference centre, Nov. 23, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

B.C. Premier John Horgan was greeted with cheers Saturday, kicking off the NDP’s annual convention with a spirited review of his two-year-old minority government’s accomplishments.

Among the loudest ovations was for Horgan’s references to increasing social assistance and provincial disability payments, and increases in the minimum wage.

The minimum wage will pass the long-time B.C. Federation of Labour target of $15 an hour by 2021, the year of the next scheduled election, Horgan told party members at the Victoria conference centre. And he promised that a re-elected NDP government would keep raising it after that.

Horgan reminded supporters that his government’s move to eliminate “contract flipping” in senior homes, where a change of ownership led to union contracts being eliminated.

“Now workers don’t have to reapply for their jobs if the ownership changes,” Horgan said, after the “the largest firing of women in North American history.”

more to come…

