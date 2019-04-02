Quebec Justice Minister Sonia LeBel tables a document before question period Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the legislature in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Justice minister troubled by calls for conscientious objection to religious symbols ban

Legislation would prohibit public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols

Quebec’s justice minister says she finds it troubling that some opponents to the province’s proposed secularism law restricting the wearing of religious symbols are suggesting conscientious objection as an option.

Sonia LeBel was responding today to suggestions that people who object to the controversial Bill 21, which was tabled last week, could disobey it on principle.

READ MORE: Quebec status of women minister says Muslim women shouldn’t wear a hijab

LeBel says people have the right to comment on the bill in a democratic society, but they cross a line when they suggest openly flouting the law.

The justice minister called such a move troubling.

The legislation would prohibit public servants in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison guards — from wearing religious symbols.

Some municipal politicians and school boards in Montreal have come out against the law and suggested they won’t follow it if it is passed.

LeBel says calls for “civil disobedience” are irresponsible. While there are no sanctions provided for in the law, she says the province could seek injunctions to ensure the rules are followed.

She says the province doesn’t intend to go that route, but it would be available to them to ensure the law of the land is respected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BMO CEO says Canada’s economic growth ‘moderating’, but ‘no screeching halt’
Next story
Family behind OxyContin calls opioid suit false, misleading

Just Posted

Greg Brown makes it three

The Smithers councillor joins Mayor Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay in the race to replace Cullen

Family Day in Old Massett

Kids played games, adults joined the tug o’ war, and there was a horse and buggy from Port Clements

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Lax Kw’alaams, Metlakatla oppose commercial herring fishery

First Nations band said their demonstration against DFO will only grow until a new plan is hatched

Additional ferry sailings to Prince Rupert scheduled to start April 8

Alliford Bay sailings will increase once extra staff are retained

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

BREAKING: Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s been kicked out of Liberal caucus

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Most Read