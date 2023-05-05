Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Kamloops, Vernon men charged in New Westminster kidnapping

Hostage rescued in April 25 incident involving armed suspects

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month.

Police say they learned a local resident had been kidnapped on April 25, and with the help of five other Metro Vancouver police units, including the gang squad and emergency response team, they were quickly able to arrest two armed suspects and safely rescue the hostage.

Police say the two suspects face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of intimidation with a firearm.

One suspect, a 40-year-old man from Kamloops, also faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect is a 42-year-old man from Vernon.

Police say both of the accused remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

READ MORE: ‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules

B.C. gang problemPolice

Previous story
With B.C. regions on flood watch, residents asked to remain ‘vigilant’ and prepared
Next story
‘An important milestone’: Henry, Dix reflect on end of COVID as a global emergency

Just Posted

Editor and photographer K-J Millar won bronze at the 2023 BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards on May 4, for the photo ‘Soaking up the sun’ taken during National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Rupert on June 21, 2022.
Prince Rupert Northern View media team wins gold at BCYCNA awards

Prince Rupert Port Authority community Investment Fund contributed $27,000 for the Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club’s construction of two all-season shelters on the Onion Lake Ski Trails. (Photo: PRPA supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $27,000 for Onion Lake all-season shelters

Screenshot from Netflix trailer for the film “The Mother” with Jennifer Lopez. (Netflix)
Advance screening of Netflix movie filmed in Smithers planned for town

Lindsay Langill, director of people and strategy; Rob Booker, Trigon CEO; Neil Williams, president (PPMCC); and Simon Munneke, project manager (PPMCC).
Trigon Pacific awards $71M contract for Berth 2 Beyond Carbon project in Prince Rupert