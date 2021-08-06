Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

A wildfire burning at 5,669 hectares on both sides of the Coquihalla Highway has sparked an evacuation order for 98 properties in the Kane Valley area.

The area, which is classified as Electoral Area N in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, is in range of the July Mountain wildfire, which has been burning since July 13.

The fire is considered out of control and is one of the 31 wildfires of note burning in B.C., all of which are through the Interior.

More to come.

The TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation Order for 98 properties in the Kane Valley area of Electoral Area N due to threat from the July Mountain #BCWildfire. #BCHwy5 travel advisory in effect: https://t.co/7OXWvv2YaOhttps://t.co/egBZ5i85qW — TNRD (@TNRD) August 7, 2021

