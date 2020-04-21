Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

Dogs and postal workers have never been known to be friendly with one another.

But now, amid a pandemic, it’s more than just dog bites that Canada Post is worried about.

“As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail,” Canada Post said in an April 21 news release.

The Crown corporation is asking dog-owners to not open the door during deliveries or allow dogs to approach postal workers while they are out in the community.

“This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites.”

So far in 2020, Canada Post said several delivery agents across B.C. have experienced dog incidents.

Canada Post also asked people to ensure they are taking the following measures to ensure the safety of its employees and customers:

During home delivery: Keep the door closed when postal workers are delivering mail and parcels and avoid personally greeting them

During mailbox delivery: If you collect your mail at a community mailbox, an apartment mailroom or other group mailbox location, keep a distance of two metres (six feet) from delivery agents when they are putting mail in your mailbox.

While agents are working in communities: Continue to keep a distance of two metres (six feet) from postal workers when they are out working in the community.

In post offices: Practise physical distancing and follow all other measures that have been implemented for your health and safety.

We love dogs, but even the most gentle dog can bite. Now that you are home, please help keep our people safe by keeping your dog inside. pic.twitter.com/Hn0kw7JxVA — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) April 21, 2020

