Kelly Lynn Whitney acclaimed in By Election

Kelly Lynn Whitney has been acclaimed as the successful candidate on Oct. 16, in the Village of Port Clements by Election. Seen in photos Kelly Whitney-Gould is pictured putting finishing touches on “Ms. Gnomer’s Home 4 Wayward Folk.” (Kelly Whitney-Gould/Submitted photo)

Kelly Lynn Whitney has been acclaimed as the successful candidate on Oct. 16, 2020, in the Village of Port Clements By Election, said Kim Mushynsky, chief election officer for the Village of Port Clements in media release.

The Village of Port Clements extended the nomination period to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2020 under the Elections Act by issuing a notice that states:

“Pursuant to Section 97 (2) of the Elections Act, when sufficient nominations are not received by the close of nominations, the nomination period is extended for three days. And pursuant to the Interpretations Act 25.5 (1) when a Statutory Holiday falls on the final day of the extension, the final day shall be moved forward by one day. There fore this notice is to advise that the Nomination period, for the Village of Port Clements, is hereby extended until 4 p.m. on Tuesday October 13, 2020.